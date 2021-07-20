Sheffield pupils take on epic 874-mile walk

Despite a massive 874 miles separating the two extremities, children at Bradfield Dungworth Primary School were not daunted by the scale of the challenge.

The Parents and Friends Association Fundraising Challenge - Let's Get Walking! is part of the school's fundraising activities as it seeks to purchase new tablets and IT equipment for the children to use in lessons.

Pupils there have since totted up their weekly mileage and have been watching the flags in the school’s house colours move across the map of the UK as they have collected sponsorship and mileage.

The pupils at Bradfield Dungworth Primary School taking part in the challenge.

Progress updates for each house will be displayed on the school noticeboard and the house that reaches the Land’s End first will receive a prize.

Pupil Lillay Bower said: “I've enjoyed it because you get to spend more time with your family. Me and my mum walk to school every day now.”

Pupil Josh Swindin-Medlar said: “It's made me fitter and my dog's sleeping better.”

The school’s headteacher Helen Adams said: It's been great to see families walking and cycling and getting out and about.

"As a small, rural school we want to provide the very best resources and equipment for all our children and the support from parents and the local community is invaluable in helping us afford this.”