Sheffield Hallam announced as finalist in national social mobility awards

The annual UK Social Mobility Awards provide an opportunity to recognise organisations that are making strides and creating initiatives to advance social mobility within their workforce or beyond their own walls.

In addition to educating more students from underrepresented backgrounds than any other UK university for five consecutive years, Sheffield Hallam leads South Yorkshire Futures, the biggest university social mobility programme in the country, and is a host of the national Civic University Network.

The Network enhances the ways in which universities maximise their local impact, including improving education for school pupils and adult learners.

Sheffield Hallam has also been shortlisted for the University of the Year award for its work to proactively promote social mobility by improving access to HE, delivering wraparound support services for current students who require extra help to complete their studies, and providing leadership as an anchor institution in the region.

Professor Sir Chris Husbands, vice-chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Sheffield Hallam University is proudly a university of its place - we recognise our responsibility to support our local communities through all that we do. From our outstanding record on improving access to higher education to people from all backgrounds to our groundbreaking educational programme South Yorkshire Futures, we are supporting regional social mobility through our actions and leadership.

“Sheffield Hallam’s mission is to transform lives, and I am delighted our efforts have been recognised by the UK Social Mobility Awards.”

The SOMOs were the first national awards dedicated to social mobility, recognising the forward-thinking organisations that work to progress social mobility. Organised by social justice charity, Making The Leap, this year’s awards shortlist represents those who have best demonstrated the efficacy of their social mobility initiatives.

The winners will be determined by an independent judging panel made up of leading figures from business, charity and the public sector; and will be chaired by Sir Ken Olisa OBE.