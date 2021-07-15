University of Sheffield staff could strike over closure of archaeology department

Members of the University and College Union have voted to ballot for industrial action over the decision which was made on Monday. It is not yet known what the industrial action will involve.

Archaeology at Sheffield has been ranked as the seventh best archaeology department in the UK, according to the union.

A rally to save the archaeology department at the University of Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

In a meeting of over 200 members, University of Sheffield UCU voted to ballot for ‘sustained industrial action’ during the autumn semester if the university does not reverse its decision.

On Monday, the University Council voted to support the University Executive Board’s recommendation to close the department, retaining only the areas of osteoarchaeology and cultural heritage, in a move which members of the department say "would mean the unequivocal end of archaeology” at the university.

Staff, students, and the wider archaeology community, including the Council for British Archaeology, the Society of Antiquaries and the European Association of Archaeologists have opposed the closurem, say the union, which claims the process used to push through the closure ran ‘roughshod over the university’s democratic processes’.

It said a lack of transparency, accountability, and expertise has characterised the entire review and added the closure would not only impact students and staff, but the global study of archaeology.

The union has raised concerns that the University Senate was denied a vote, and the opportunity to make a collective recommendation.

University of Sheffield UCU branch officer Robyn Orfitelli said: "Today Sheffield UCU members voted overwhelmingly to fight the planned closure of our archaeology department, which would harm students, staff and the global study of archaeology.’

“At Monday’s meeting, the University Council voted to support UEB’s proposals, despite the serious ethical and procedural concerns that have been raised about how the review was conducted, and further governance concerns that have been raised about every step of the process, including Senate being denied the opportunity to vote on the proposal.’

"We believe in a university which prioritises education and actively values the staff and students who are at the heart of our community, and we will escalate our fight until management is willing to listen.”