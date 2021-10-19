The team from Wisewood Community Primary School on Ben Lane and Loxley and Wisewood Litter Pickers headed out to the nearby Spider Park and filled 18 black bags with rubbish in two hours, said head of school Ben Ramsden.

The organisers were year one teacher Rhianne Southern and her foundation stage colleague Claire Austin.

“We’ve not been able to get into the local community for 18 months,” said Ben. “The kids had a lovely time and would love to do more of this in future.”

The Wisewood litter pickers ready to get into action

The children who took part enjoyed treats donated by Molly’s Deli, which is owned by a parent, and they also received community contribution awards at a school assembly.