Sheffield Park Academy: Police explain large presence outside secondary school with officers searching bags

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 09:51 GMT
South Yorkshire Police have explained why there were five cars outside a Sheffield secondary school today with officers searching students’ bags.

A large police presence was spotted at the gates of Sheffield Park Academy today (November 13) in time for the morning drop-off.

A parent contacted The Star with this photo today (November 14) after a number of police officers were spotted searching pupils' bags outside Sheffield Park Academy.A parent contacted The Star with this photo today (November 14) after a number of police officers were spotted searching pupils' bags outside Sheffield Park Academy.
A parent contacted The Star with this photo today (November 14) after a number of police officers were spotted searching pupils' bags outside Sheffield Park Academy. | UGC

As many as five police vehicles were parked on Beaumont Road North, with officers searching pupils’ bags on the way in, prompting a concerned parent to contact The Star.

The force has now confirmed the search is part of Operation Sceptre, a pre-planned week of police action to tackle knife crime, ahead of an annual assembly with pupils today.

The national knife crime campaign sees police forces stepping up their presence across the county throughout the week.

Meanwhile, a message sent home to parents by the school at 9.30am today reads: “Today is our annual knife awareness day which police are supporting us with.

“We are confident all young people will benefit from this.”

