Stephen Wiles teaches music and computing at Sheffield High School and is the man behind the popular YouTube channel MusicTheoryGuy, which has amassed nearly 9 million views across all its videos.

Mr Wiles, who is also the head of e-learning at Sheffield High School, said: “I am overjoyed to receive such a prestigious award from YouTube.

"As a musician and e-learning specialist, I have relished the opportunity to combine my skills in this way and to provide free, succinct and up-to-date resources in a field which can sometimes seem a bit antiquated.”

Stephen Wiles holding his Silver YouTube Creators Award. The Sheffield High School teacher is also a fellow at the Incorporated Society of Musicians

Mr Wiles’ videos have had an impact across the globe, with thank yous even coming from prison courses in the Caribbean island of Saint Kitts.

He said: “It is extremely flattering that my videos, initially intended just for my own students, have now helped countless others, both in Sheffield and around the world, to improve their understanding of music."

The resources produced on the YouTube channel have been recommended by teachers, GCSE guides and newspapers and are also embedded on some leading musical websites. Mr Wiles is passionate about music theory saying it ‘can and should be fun’.

Mr Wiles has been a teacher since 2006 and moved to the Steel City to teach at Sheffield High School in 2016, after previously holding music teacher and e-learning positions in Essex and London.