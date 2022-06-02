National recruitment campaign visits Sheffield to encourage more people to get into teaching

The session aims to inspire more people to join a unique profession that helps shape the lives of the next generation.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the benefits and rewards of teaching can visit the Train to Teach event later this month.

Visitors will be able to find out how to get into teaching from expert advisers, training providers and local teachers.

A Train to Teach event

The event is part of a programme of events organised by the national Get Into Teaching campaign, which provides a comprehensive programme of support to help graduates become teachers.

At the latest event, attendees will be able to chat with teachers to find out what a day in their life is really like, and get one-to-one advice from teaching experts on their application.

Information will be also available about how to fund your training - you could get a tax-free bursary of up to £24,000 to train as a teacher, in selected subjects.

Reflecting on her career to date, Mel Mycroft a primary teacher at Windmill Hill Primary in Sheffield, who will be sharing their experience and insights at the event, said:

Mel Mycroft

“I’m proud to be supporting the campaign and I would encourage anyone who is just starting out in the world of work, or looking to switch jobs, to consider a career in teaching.

“Teaching is such a varied role, from the emotional rewards of making students feel like anything is possible, to using your experience to bring lessons to life - no two days are the same.

"The best part of it for me is knowing how much of a difference you can make for the children in your class.

"This year, I had children start the year unable to write their own name and are now independently writing sentences which is a massive achievement for them.

“I know the impact good teachers can have on a child, not just in terms of academic success but in teaching a child the importance of social skills, promoting resilience, self-worth and confidence.”

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign, said: “It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that every lesson is helping to shape the life of a young person.

“As well as the immense satisfaction of witnessing students learn and knowing you are influencing who or what they might become, teaching enables you to tap into your talents and passion for a particular subject.

“It also offers some competitive financial rewards and long-term prospects.

“Anyone who feels they have the passion and potential to teach should join us for this Train to Teach event in Sheffield.”

The free Train to Teach event is being held at Mercure Sheffield St. Pauls Hotel & Spa, 119 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 2JE on Wednesday June 15, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Registration in advance is advisable but visitors can turn up and register on the day.

As a teacher you can help create a society where everyone, wherever they live, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, education or age has the opportunity to succeed.