The three new buildings at the heart of Sheffield Hallam (SHU)’s city centre development have been named alongside a timelapse video of how the development will change the site. This update comes after it was announced SHU is planning to open a campus in northwest London.

SHU Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Richard Calvert, said: “Delivering this first phase of the campus plan represents a significant investment in our university and our city, and is one of the key commitments in Sheffield Hallam’s Civic University Agreement. We’re committed to delivering outstanding facilities for the university, modelling zero carbon ready construction, and to working with local partners and to ensure that we maximise the benefits for Sheffield and the wider region.”

The Rivelin Building will be where SHU’s College for Social Sciences and Arts, and their not-for-profit teaching law firm – SHU Law – will be based. The Loxley Building will be home to the Institute of Technology, as well as being a food venue with a cafe and fresh food market. There will also be a “casual dining” restaurant with teaching rooms on the building’s ground floor.

Sheffield Hallam University's Loxley building. The expected completion date for phase one of the city centre project is 2024.

Finally, the Porter Building will house SHU’s Sheffield Business School, with a business lounge and a state-of-the-art trading floor, which aims to provide students will practical experience on a real trading floor. The building will also include a languages hub and the Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research.

SHU’s 33,000 plus students will be hoping to access the facilities after phase one’s projected completion date of Spring 2024. The three new buildings will be located around Hallam Green, which is a new public green space at the heart of the university campus. SHU have said the new buildings will “deliver state-of-the-art facilities” to their students and staff, as well as enhancing the pedestrian route into the city centre, up from Sheffield station.

The three names of the new buildings, Rivelin, Loxley and Porter, have been said to be aiming to reflect the importance of Sheffield rivers to the success of the city.

A CGI construction of how Sheffield Hallam University's Porter Building is hoped to look.

Advertisement Hide Ad