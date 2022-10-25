More than 80 students were reported to have attended a meeting at Hallam’s Colliegate campus, on Collegiate Crescent, Broomhall, Sheffield, on Thursday, October 20, with the Dean of Sheffield Hallam University and Royal College of Nursing union representatives.

One student, who wishes to remain anonymous, described the situation as a “crisis” claiming there are more than 200 nurses seeking help from the RCN over issues surrounding funding, unavailable placements to complete courses and mistreatment when they have complained about bad practice.

She said: “It’s at breaking point so I do not know how some of the younger ones are dealing with it. And the [union] rep said they had countless emails from students considering taking their own lives because we are battling against a brick wall 24/7 with them.”

Student nurses have raised deep concerns with Sheffield Hallam University for funding and placements to complete courses.

The same student added that when she revealed to the university she was at ‘breaking point’ she was simply told to visit her GP or student services and she claimed she ended up in hospital with a suspected heart attack and was told it was down to stress and anxiety.

She explained her studies were interrupted by the pandemic just after March, 2020, affecting classes and unpaid hospital placements and she believes her limited opportunities were curtailed further after she had complained about alleged bad practice.

Her funding was seriously reduced after she had to re-enroll to ensure she could complete her original course and she was registered as not attending because she had not been provided with a new work placement.

The same student said she has had to wait up to a month sometimes for email replies about concerns and she is aware many others also feel like they have been abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is Sheffield Hallam University, based on Howard Street, in the city centre.

She said: “I have three assessments that still need to be completed to qualify and I have had no teaching for them and everything I have finally got access to has taken them months to make available.”

She argued Sheffield Hallam University, on Howard Street, in the city centre, has failed nursing students and the RCN has many cases of students with serious complaints.

A Sheffield Hallam University spokesperson said: “Like many universities across the country that deliver healthcare education, Sheffield Hallam is continuing to experience disruption to placements due to the continued knock-on effects of the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the uncertainty is difficult and apologise to all students affected. We are in regular contact with them, and held an open and constructive meeting with a small group of nursing students on October 20, with the support of the Royal College of Nursing, to listen to their concerns and reassure them we are doing everything we can to rectify the situation. It was agreed that lines of communication will be improved to ensure students feel better informed of our plans to mitigate any further disruption.

“We are working with students to ensure they complete their required placement hours, and have put funding in place to provide support to those students affected with accommodation, travel, and living expenses.”