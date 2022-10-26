Russian President Vladimir Putin has waged his war in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, forcing millions of men, women and children to flee the country. Sheffield Hallam University’s (SHU) donation was revealed on the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain – Sheffield Branch Facebook page.

A post by the Association on their page said: “Sheffield Hallam University donated more than forty laptops to help children forced to leave Ukraine due to the war with Russia and now live in Sheffield or its surroundings. HP EliteBook 840 G8 Intel Core i5 Laptops, used and configured as Chromebook. Such laptops are intended for daily educational work using the Internet and cloud technologies.”

The laptops have been donated for use by school-age Ukrainians, who would be in Years 7-13, and the Association said the laptops have all the tools and platforms used by English or Ukrainian schools, as well as the means to watch YouTube and play Minecraft.

James Richardson, director of global development and partnerships at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Sheffield Hallam University remains committed to support those seeking sanctuary in Sheffield from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The provision of laptops to support young Ukrainian learners that have arrived in Sheffield is just one of the many initiatives currently underway. The university is also twinned with Kyiv University of Technologies and Design and is providing online learning opportunities for their students.”