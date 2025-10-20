Sheffield Hallam University closes second city centre building
The university has moved out of Aspect Court on Pond Hill, near the bus station in the city centre, which it bought for £8.8m in 2019.
Bosses said it was part of a plan to “consolidate our campus footprint” with activities relocated to City Campus.
It comes after Hallam closed the ‘Oneleven’ building on Arundel Gate and announced plans to sell it. It paid £4.4m for the building in 2009.
Last month, Hallam launched its £140m City Campus on Howard Street.
The university has also said it plans to leave Collegiate Campus on Ecclesall Road, worth an estimated £40m, although no timescale has been announced.
Some MPs are calling for it to be used for housing to avoid building on Sheffield’s green belt.
In December last year, university chiefs said the 2024/25 budget required savings of more than £40m.
Commenting on the closure of Aspect Court, a spokesperson said: “This allows us to have a more efficient and sustainable campus, whilst also providing the best possible student experience.”