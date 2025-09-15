Sheffield developments: University unveils 'outstanding' £140m investment in city centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 15th Sep 2025, 10:51 BST

A Sheffield university has launched a £140m new city centre development in time for the start of term.

Three new buildings off Howard Street are up and running and ready to welcome Hallam University students this week.

The £140m City Campus features three blocks - Redmires, Strines and Langsett - which sit between Hallam landmarks the Owen Building and the students’ union, formerly the National Centre for Popular Music.

University chiefs said they would provide “outstanding” facilities for students and staff and “deliver significant regeneration of a key gateway to the city centre.”

The development includes new homes for Sheffield Business School, the Institute of Law and Justice, Institute of Social Sciences and the Architecture subject group from the Institute of Creative Industries., university chiefs said.

Here’s a gallery of photos exploring the new development.

Sheffield Hallam University vice-chancellor, professor Liz Mossop, said: “We are delighted to be

welcoming new and returning students to Sheffield Hallam who will be able to use our world-class

new facilities for the first time.

“The new buildings provide state-of-the-art spaces for modern teaching and learning, as well as

socialising and relaxing between studies. It is fantastic to see them so vibrant during Welcome Week,

and the feedback from our students and staff so far has been outstanding.

“The Howard Street development will be a huge asset for the university over many years to come,

providing an outstanding offer for potential future students. The development also provides a

fantastic new gateway for Sheffield, including spaces everyone can use and enjoy alongside our staff

and students.”

1. Position

The new buildings sit between the giant Owen building and the students' union, formerly the National Centre for Popular Music, | nw Photo: dw

2. Langsett building

The new Langsett building is off Howard Street and visible from the station and Park Hill. | nw Photo: dw

3. Strines

The second of the new buildings in the city centre. | nw Photo: dw

4. Student union

The new campus gives great views of the HUBS student union. | nw Photo: dw

