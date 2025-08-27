Sheffield Hallam University has announced plans to sell a huge office in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Oneleven’ on Arundel Gate is set to go on the market “in the near future.”

The university said it moved staff out as part of a ‘consolidation’ of space following the introduction of hybrid working.

Sheffield Hallam University has announced plans to sell its Oneleven building in the city centre. | nw

It paid £4.4m for the building in 2009.

Since then it has hit financial problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December last year, university chiefs said the 2024/25 budget required savings of more than £40m.

The university plans to leave Collegiate Campus on Ecclesall Road, worth an estimated £40m, although no timescale has been announced.

The new £140m City Campus on Howard Street is set to open next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £140m City Campus development features three new buildings around Howard Street set to open this year. It will see students and staff relocated from Collegiate Campus. | NW

A Sheffield Hallam University spokesperson said: “University staff moved out of the Oneleven Building to be located in other buildings on our City Campus, as part of our consolidation of office spaces following the introduction of hybrid working.

“We are working with the freeholder, Sheffield City Council, to bring the property to market in the near future.”