Cash-strapped Sheffield Hallam University announces plan to sell key city centre building
‘Oneleven’ on Arundel Gate is set to go on the market “in the near future.”
The university said it moved staff out as part of a ‘consolidation’ of space following the introduction of hybrid working.
It paid £4.4m for the building in 2009.
Since then it has hit financial problems.
In December last year, university chiefs said the 2024/25 budget required savings of more than £40m.
The university plans to leave Collegiate Campus on Ecclesall Road, worth an estimated £40m, although no timescale has been announced.
The new £140m City Campus on Howard Street is set to open next month.
A Sheffield Hallam University spokesperson said: “University staff moved out of the Oneleven Building to be located in other buildings on our City Campus, as part of our consolidation of office spaces following the introduction of hybrid working.
“We are working with the freeholder, Sheffield City Council, to bring the property to market in the near future.”