A £140m Sheffield Hallam university campus will not open until autumn following delays due to the “size and scale” of the project.

Sheffield Hallam University has said its Howard Street development will now open for the autumn term.

It had been due to complete in late 2024, with teaching expected to start in January.

A Sheffield Hallam University spokesperson said: “As with many large-scale projects, there have been some challenges but we are now pleased to confirm construction is complete and the university is working hard to ensure the buildings are operationally ready for the 25/26 academic year for our staff and students.”

The £140m City Campus features three new buildings and will include new homes for Sheffield Business School, the Institute of Law and Justice, Institute of Social Sciences and the Architecture subject group from the Institute of Creative Industries.

It will house a number of departments previously based at the Collegiate Campus, in Ecclesall Road.

In March, a spokesperson told The Star they would “deliver a modern, efficient, and environmentally sustainable addition to our campus, providing outstanding facilities for our students and staff.

“It will also deliver significant regeneration of a key gateway to the city centre and provide a new public green space for local people.”