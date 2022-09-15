School exclusions Sheffield: The nine primary schools suspending and expelling the most pupils
Hundreds of children were permanently excluded or suspended from Sheffield primary schools last year, Government figures reveal.
Primary schools in the city permanently excluded or suspended a total of 684 children in the 2020/21 academic year, according to official statistics.
M ORE: Sheffield school exclusions: The nine secondary schools suspending and expelling the most pupils
Of those, eight were permanently excluded, with the rest suspended for a time period.
Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year - around five in every 10,000 – in total, made up of all types of school.
The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.
The number of expelled pupils nationally fell by 22 per cent from the year before, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions.
However, suspensions increased by 13 per cent across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.
The analysis, which includes special, primary and secondary schools, was released by the Department for Education this summer.
Here we reveal which Sheffield primary schools had the highest exclusion rate in – does your child’s school feature?