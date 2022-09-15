Primary schools in the city permanently excluded or suspended a total of 684 children in the 2020/21 academic year, according to official statistics.

Of those, eight were permanently excluded, with the rest suspended for a time period.

Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year - around five in every 10,000 – in total, made up of all types of school.

The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.

The number of expelled pupils nationally fell by 22 per cent from the year before, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions.

However, suspensions increased by 13 per cent across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.

The analysis, which includes special, primary and secondary schools, was released by the Department for Education this summer.

Here we reveal which Sheffield primary schools had the highest exclusion rate in – does your child’s school feature?

1. Woodlands Primary School At Woodlands Primary School there was a total of 43 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were two permanent exclusions and 41 suspensions. These are rates of 0.5 exclusions and 9.4 suspensions per 100 children.

2. Southey Green Primary At Southey Green Primary School and Nurseries there was a total of 41 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were no permanent exclusions and 41 suspensions. These are rates of zero exclusions and 5.6 suspensions per 100 children.

3. Oasis Academy Fir Vale At Oasis Academy Fir Vale there was a total of 28 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There was one permanent exclusion and 27 suspensions. These are rates of 0.3 exclusions and seven suspensions per 100 children.

4. Hartley Brook Primary School At Hartley Brook Primary School there was a total of 27 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There was one permanent exclusion and 26 suspensions. These are rates of 0.1 exclusions and 3.8 suspensions per 100 children.