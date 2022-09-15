Schools in the city permanently excluded 53 children and suspended pupils 4,971 times. The vast majority, a total of 4,220, were from secondary schools.

Nowhere in Yorkshire and the Humber made more permanent exclusions, with Bradford (42) second on the 15-local authority list.

It was also the third highest figure in Yorkshire and the Humber when exclusions and suspensions are added together, with only Doncaster (5,849) and Bradford (5,141) excluding and suspending more among the 15 local authority areas than the Sheffield combined total of 5,024

Across England, 3,928 children were permanently excluded from school in the 2020/21 academic year - around five in every 10,000.

The most common reason for permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour, and the second most common was physically assaulting another pupil.

The number of expelled pupils fell by 22 per cent from the year before, when there were 5,057 permanent exclusions.

However, suspensions increased by 13 per cent across England. In total 352,454 children were suspended from school in 2020/21, up from 310,733 the year before. This is the equivalent of 425 pupils per 10,000.

The analysis, which includes special, primary and secondary schools, was released by the Department for Education this summer.

Here we reveal which schools had the highest exclusion rate in Sheffield – does your child’s school feature?

1. Parkwood Academy At Sheffield Parkwood Academy there was a total of 605 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were six permanent exclusions and 599 suspensions. These are rates of 0.5 exclusions and 52.2 suspensions per 100 children.

2. Outwood Academy City At Outwood Academy City there was a total of 458 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There was one permanent exclusions and 457 suspensions. These are rates of 0.1 exclusions and 40.4 suspensions per 100 children.

3. Fir Vale School At Fir Vale School there was a total of 428 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There were eight permanent exclusions and 420 suspensions. These are rates of 0.8 exclusions and 43.4 suspensions per 100 children.

4. Westfield School At Westfield School there was a total of 348 exclusions and suspensions in 2020/21. There was one permanent exclusions and 347 suspensions. These are rates of 0.1 exclusions and 30.4 suspensions per 100 children.