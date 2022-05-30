While some schools commemorated it with a community day, a festival or a fundraising event, Lound Infant and Junior School in Chapeltown took it a step further by replicating a photo taken in 1953 of its pupils celebrating the Queen's Coronation.

The archived photograph, which was discovered by a parent, prompted a celebratory non-uniform day at the school last Friday (May 27) as the children dressed up as 'Great Britons', 70 years on.

The school said this forms part of the school's Jubilee celebrations which also included a very successful Great Lound Bake Off, organised by the school's Parent Fundraising Group.

Pupils from Lound Infant and Junior School recreate a picture from the Queens coronation in 1953.

Deputy headteacher Richard Cottam said: "Lound Infant and Junior School has served the Chapeltown community for over 100 years and so we know that there is a rich history within our four walls.

"We often tap into this history when it comes to planning our curriculum. We are not sure what the exact theme of the dress-up day was in 1953 but the School Council decided that 'Great Britons' was near enough and to dress up on this theme would be an apt way to honour the original picture and to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

"In order to replicate the 1953 image we had to choose a couple of Britannia's to be centre stage. Step forward Edie (Y4) and Phoebe(Y6). Phoebe decided to put a 2022 twist on her Brittania costume by honouring some modern day 'Warrior-Queens'.

"Underneath her robes, she wore the scrubs of an NHS nurse and decorated her shield with the NHS symbol. We couldn't be happier with her!"

Pupils from Loundside school recreate a picture from the Queens coronation in 1953.

‘First big school event after pandemic’

Ecclesfield Primary School also had Jubilee celebrations, with students, teachers, and parents coming together to mark the event by hosting a street party last Thursday (May 27).

Members from a local brass band made the event extra special as they played the national anthem while the whole school sang with great patriotism.

Children dressing up to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Ecclesfield Primary School.

The children were dressed in the colours, there were balloons and bunting everywhere and even some parents joined in the festivities by dressing up.

A parent Lizzie Peat said: "I would like to say a big thank you and well done to all of the staff and pupils. It was clear to see how much effort and planning had been involved to make the celebration a success, the whole school learning and singing the national anthem was lovely to hear. It was even more treasured as this was the first big school event we have attended post pandemic. Both parents and students had a lovely time."

A staff member Ms Garner said: "It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying themselves together! The children had done lots of learning over the past few weeks about the Queen and how the world has changed during her reign. It was great to conclude our learning with a party celebrating her lifetime of work for our country."