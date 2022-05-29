Jubilee 2022: Orchard Square to host Sheffield’s Big Jubilee Lunch

The event, held at part of the nationwide Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to mark the monarch’s historic 70 years on the throne, will be held on Sunday, June 5, and members of the public are invited to attend.

The square will be hosting a day of live music, entertainment and a range of lunchtime menus, offers and giveaways for visitors to enjoy.

Orchard Square in Sheffield.

The lunch offers on the day will include mouth-watering selections from Sheffield Plate’s independent street food vendors, a special cocktail menu from Terrace Goods’s bartenders, with happy hour on offer until later in the evening – and a special platinum meal deal option from Subway.

There will also be children’s face painters and balloon twisters will be on hand, free of charge, to help keep the whole family entertained, while a brass-quartet band will be treating visitors to an array of classic and contemporary live music.

Orchard Square Manager Shay Murray said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Big Lunch at Orchard Square for our visitors this Sunday to help celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

“Our retailers have some fabulous offers for all to help mark the celebrations – so make sure to drop in and pay us a visit, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy some food, drink and retail therapy with us!

“There’s lots happening, including a special display of classic vintage-style dresses on live window models from Blue Banana to help set a 1950s style – plus family entertainment and goody bags too.

“We look forward to welcoming you and your family for this very special day.”

For those wanting to look the part ahead of the celebrations, Orchard Square hairdresser La Coupe is running a discounted offer over the Bank Holiday when booking with specific hair stylists.

For further information and to book call the salon on 0114 2750505.