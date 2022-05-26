Queen’s Jubilee: when to expect bin collections in Sheffield over bank holiday weekend

The four day bank holiday weekend – from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 – is now just a week away.

Ahead of parties and events across the city to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service, Veolia and the council published tips on how to minimise impact on the environment.

Sheffield Council and Veolia have issued advice on recycling and waste management ahead of celebrations over the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday.

They confirmed there will be no changes to collection days or household waste recycling centre opening times.

Giving advice to those hosting over the holidays, they said:

- cater for the right number of guests to avoid any food going to waste. If there is any food leftover – make sure you store it correctly and use it in a tasty leftover recipe the next day or you could even let your guests take some home with them

- choose products with minimal packaging and / or packaging that can be easily recycled

- avoid single use plastics and instead use reusable cups, plates, napkins, tablecloths and cutlery

- keep decorations simple using natural materials or those that can be easily recycled or try to make bunting from old textiles

- keep recycling bins handy for your guests to drop their empty drinks cans and bottles in

Residents can check their collection calendar online at wasteservices.sheffield.gov.uk to confirm their collection days. To be collected, bins must be placed out by 7 am on collection day with the bin lid closed.

