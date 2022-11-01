The ‘New Home for Paces’ appeal has been raising hundreds of thousands of pounds, aided by heroes like local lad and Paces student Tobias Weller, who has autism and cerebral palsy. Tobias was named BBC Young Unsung Hero Sports Personality of the Year in 2020.

As a result of the campaign, the children moved to the new Paces School site at Thorncliffe Hall in Chapeltown yesterday, Monday, October 31, after the previous site at High Green became unfit for purpose, leading to children being heartbreakingly turned away.

What are the facilities like at the new Paces School in Chapeltown?

Paces School for children with neurological conditions has moved into its new home at Thorncliffe Hall in Chapeltown, Sheffield, after a two-year-fundraising appeal

The amazing new school will feature 8 classroom spaces with specially adapted bathrooms, a kitchen to learn ‘life skills’, sensory and therapy rooms and a special sensory playground and garden. Thorncliffe Hall is based within the Thorncliffe Business Park and dates back to the 1790s and the dawn of the industrial revolution.

Ruth Liu, headteacher of Paces School, said: “We are delighted to have finally moved into our new school as it will bring some incredible opportunities for the children and families who we support. Our children work so hard, and they deserve a school which allows them to reach their potential and to reach for the stars! Thank you to every single person who has allowed us to turn our dream into a reality.”

When was Paces School founded and how does it help children with cerebral palsy and autism?

Paces School attempts to help children struggling with neurological challenges such as cerebral palsy and autism by harnessing an approach called cognitive education, which seeks to nurture and encourage learning while helping with problem solving and some of the unique challenges of these conditions. The school was founded in 1997 with the aim of supporting children and adults as well as those adjusting to a new way of life following instances of a stroke or Parkinson’s Disease.

Julie Booth, Head of Fundraising at Paces, said: “Over the past two years, so many individuals and businesses have signed up to support our campaign to move into our new home and I know they will share our excitement now that our children have finally moved in.”

