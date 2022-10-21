Tobias Weller, aged 11, from Sheffield, has today been announced as this year’s Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser award winner at the Pride of Britain Awards for tackling endurance challenges on his walking frame to raise money and awareness of what life is like for people with disabilities.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards with TSB is back to honour the nation’s unsung heroes including Tobias so everyone can celebrate ordinary people doing extraordinary things as the Steel City youngster is crowned during the ITV show to be broadcast from 8pm, on October 27.

Tobias said: “I like pushing myself as hard as I can and enjoying myself at the same time so completing challenges lets me do this.”

Pictured is brave, 11-year-old Sheffield boy Tobias Weller who is to be honoured at the ITV Pride of Britain Awards for defying cerebral palsy to take on a series fundraising challenges.

The brave youngster lives with autism and cerebral palsy but refuses to let anything stop him from trying to help others by taking on physical challenges. He has completed two marathons, an Iron Man and a sponsored walk to raise more than £158,000 for a range of good causes including his school and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Tobias was nicknamed 'Captain' after he was inspired by his hero Captain Sir Tom Moore to start raising money during the pandemic lockdowns. He covered the Iron Man distance over the course of a year, covering 112 miles on his trike, swimming 2.5 miles and running 26 miles with the help of his frame.

After crossing the finish line, Tobias said: “It feels magnificent. This challenge has taken me over a year to complete. And I’m so excited I’ve finally reached my goal. I feel awesome.”

His recent ‘Tobias in the Park’ event saw the public join him for a sponsored stroll, raising money for new playground equipment that is accessible to disabled children. In December, he became the youngest person to be celebrated in the New Year’s Honours List, when he was awarded the British Empire Medal.

Mum, Ruth Garbutt, said: “I’m bursting with pride for what my son has accomplished and I’m delighted that his efforts have been recognised in so many ways. We could never have dreamed he might be able to do things like that and he’s done it and that makes me so so proud of him. I don’t think I’m going to be able to stop him from wanting to carry on setting himself challenges and meeting his targets and raising lots of money for charity.”

Tobias has been praised by dozens of leaders and celebrities, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Co-hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo, the Pride of Britain Awards feature extraordinary stories of bravery, selflessness and fundraising. Tobias will be joined at the Pride of Britain Awards with an array of celebrity guests including Idris Elba, Michael Sheen, Anna Friel, Dame Mary Berry, Holly Willoughby, Olly Murs, Kate Garraway, Dame Kelly Holmes and many others.

Host Carol Vorderman said: “Pride of Britain is all about the winners. We have so many nominations, and our team and judges work incredibly hard to make sure we are celebrating the most extraordinary people. Meeting them is the absolute highlight of my year.”