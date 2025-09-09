A personal trainer says ‘there’s nothing more important in this world than our kids’ after completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks multiple days in a row for a young boy battling cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May this year, 12-year-old Lennox Griffiths received horrendous news.

While waiting for results from a hospital appointment due to what was though to be a pulled muscle, the teenager from Rotherham was hit with sudden and excruciating pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was rushed to hospital and it was discovered that he suffered a rare form of cancer called chondroblast osteosarcoma.

Conner delivered gifts to Lennox after hearing about his battle with cancer. Then committed himself to taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks multiple days in a row to raise funds for the 12-year-old battling cancer. | Submit

In the subsequent months he’s undertaken five separate rounds of chemotherapy, though none have succeeded, and now he’s facing a complete amputation of his shoulder and arm in a bid to stop the cancer in its tracks.

“I wouldn’t ever want to put him through any big operation for it not to work,” his mum, Zoe Lindley, told The Star.

“It’s just a scary world, you don’t know what’s next.”

And as young Lennox, who also suffers with ADHD, is forced to spend most of his time in Sheffield Children’s Hospital, a kind-hearted fundraiser has decided to take on an epic challenge to support him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conner Wesley is only a distant relative of Lennox’s, but put himself forward to help out the family in anyway he could.

And, in a way maybe only a personal trainer could, Conner committed himself to an incredible fundraising challenge - aiming to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks multiple days in a row.

“We’ve always been that type of family,” Zoe added.

“When we need help we all come together.

“To be honest, Lennox only really knew of him but didn’t know him personally.

“He came to the hospital to see Lennox and given him a box of gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then he talked to him about his life in general, what he likes and things like that.”

Conner - who managed CW Coaching in Maltby - aimed to raise £10,000 through what was meant to be a week-long event.

Yet, despite his best efforts, ‘his body told him no’ on the fourth day and his mission came to an end early.

He described ‘blisters on his feet’ and feeling sick as he ‘hit a wall’ after beating the first peak on the fourth day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, the fundraising champion - who Zoe said has the ‘heart of a lion’ - manged to trek around 80 miles during that time, tackling over 20,000 feet in elevation.

Conner, 30, had previously done a number charity fundraisers, including bare knuckle boxing and a coast-to-coast walk for Bluebell Wood which he said gave him a feeling ‘money can’t buy’.

He went on to say: “When I find out Lennox had cancer I was already thinking about doing something for charity.

“I thought: ‘why not do it for Lennox?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to make a real difference - I mean no disrespect but with these big charities the money is just a drop in the ocean.

“This way I could really make a difference to someone’s life.

“There’s nothing more important in this world than our kids - I think of my boy and how awful it must have been to get that phone call Zoe got.

“I put myself in her position and I wouldn’t know what to do with myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conner said he felt sick and that his feet were covered in blisters by the fourth day of his Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge. | Submit

Conner said he wanted to give himself a ‘tough challenge’ and while he may not have completed the full seven days, is nevertheless proud of the accomplishment.

The fundraiser has raised over £9,000 thanks to 271 donors - one of whom sent £1,000.

And while the figure is impressive, Zoe said it’s ‘not just about the money’.

She continued: “I want my son to get better - no amount of money can make that happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s a massive help for Lennox, Conner did it for the family and I decided as his mum that Lennox deserved the money.

“I’m one of those kinds of people who locks myself away - I’m in my own bubble.

“So for a lot of people to donate and come out of their comfort zone means a lot.

“I’ve explained to Lennox that even if someone sends £10 out of their wages then that’s an hour’s work.

“So it’s not just about £10, someone’s gone out and worked for that - it’s massively appreciated.”