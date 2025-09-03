Independent travel training for Sheffield youngsters called a “game-changer” for them as well as a cost saving

Coun Toby Mallinson told a meeting of Sheffield City Council's education, children and families policy committee that his son had benefited from independent travel training. Picture: council webcast screenshot

Up to 250 Sheffield school and college students with additional needs will undergo travel training this year to both give them more independence and cut council school travel costs.

The decision by Sheffield City Council to increase the number of independent travel trainers from five to 17 came about because of the cost of sharply rising demand for home to school transport for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

However, councillors – including one whose son underwent the training – say that giving children and young people the skills to travel on their own can also be life-changing for them and their families.

The total cost of the service for children and young people has been predicted to rise to £38 million a year by 2028. It is one of the major financial pressures for the council, alongside rising demand for adult and children’s care services and temporary homelessness accommodation.

Coun Dawn Dale, chair of Sheffield City Council's education, children and families policy committee. Picture: Sheffield City Council webcast

Jane Wilby, assistant director for finance and accounting, told a meeting of the education, children and families policy committee yesterday (September 2) that the council faces a predicted £28.2m budget overspend in 2025-26. Children’s services are set to be overspent by £15.1m or 10% of a £150.4m net budget.

Unintended

Ms Wilby said that children’s service bosses are holding daily stand-up meetings looking at how to drive down the number of students transported by taxi, currently topping 1,200, which is the most expensive part of the budget.

The council is also offering more families personal travel budgets to make their own arrangements.

Coun Richard Williams asked for assurances that children's welfare would be foremost in Sheffield City Council decisions on independent travel training. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Coun Richard Williams said the positive aspect is an unintended consequence of making budget savings: “I know from my experience as a school governor that when children can learn or adopt independent travel, it’s a game-changer for them.”

He asked for assurance that the welfare of children was the main priority in the process. Strategic director of children’s services, Meredith Dixon Teasdale, said that safeguarding is the most important part of her role and of her whole team.

Committee chair Dawn Dale said: “Children who could travel independently will be the children who are targeted.

“We are always mindful that there are children who will never be able to do that, so the conversations will be with parents, they’ll be with young people, they’ll be with all of the support that’s around them, and we’ll be able to get certain people more independence.”

Useful

Coun Toby Mallinson said: “As a parent myself who’s benefited from travel training for my son, I can corroborate how useful it was, how essential really it was to give us confidence as parents to allow greater independence.

“It’s something that’s a really important part of growing up as children get older.”

He welcomed the news that the travel training issue is being incorporated into education, health and care plans (EHCPs). They are drawn up to set out what needs and support children and young people require from education, health and care services.

Coun Ann Whitaker said she knows of one young person desperate to do travel training but her mother wasn’t yet convinced. “We need parents to be on side to do that,” she added.

Coun Dale said that parental anxiety is often high because they’ve had to battle for everything. “Clearly we have to look at the bottom line because this is public money we’re spending but first and foremost it’s about children and young people.

“Having spoken to some parents, they’ve said, ‘It’s liberated me because I’ve been a driver for 18 years and now I can go out and do things and I feel like a bit of a loose end’.”