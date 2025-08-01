A teachers’ union claims staff found out they were out of a job ‘via Facebook’ following the shock closures of two independent schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mount St Mary’s College and Barlborough Hall Independent School in Spinkhill have offered no further updates since it was announced on Wednesday they had entered administration and were closing their doors after 183 years.

Mount St Mary's, together with the grounds of Barlborough Hall just over two miles away, offered independent day and boarding school for around up to 600 children.

It means as many as 600 pupils now have no school to go to in September 2025, while provisions like an ongoing summer club have had to stop immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the school held an open day for prospective parents as recently as July 21.

Now, the National Education Union (NEU) has claimed the closure came so suddenly that staff at the school found out “via Facebook” through Mount St Mary’s announcement.

It is calling on the two schools to “make public the background to this decision.”

The Star has contacted Mount St Mary’s and Barlborough Hall for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barlborough Hall, a school since the 19th century, has previously been on Historic England's Heritage At Risk register for several years. (Photo: Contributed)

The union said in a statement yesterday: “The NEU today expressed profound disappointment and concern following the immediate closure of Mount St Mary’s College and Barlborough Hall Independent School, a decision members reportedly discovered via Facebook. The union criticises the apparent lack of consultation and transparency surrounding such a significant decision, especially given the school's recent promotional activities.

“Decisions of this magnitude should follow extensive discussion and consultation. This stands in stark contrast to Mount St Mary's College promoting an Open Day for September as recently as July 21.

“The NEU will be contacting all its members at Mount St Mary’s College and Barlborough Hall this week to provide essential advice and guidance on the way forward during this challenging period.”

In addition, Ian Marrey, NEU East Midlands Senior Regional Officer, said: "Staff, parents, and students deserve more than to find out from social media that their school is to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff are faced with an uncertain time without a job and income, and parents will have just a few short weeks to secure alternative education for their children in the new academic year."

"It is disappointing when any school has to close, but we should always expect that students and staff are fully consulted before such a devastating decision is made. We call on the school to make public the background to this decision."

Following the closure, much anger has been directed at Keir Starmer’s Government for removing independent schools’ VAT exemptions at the end of 2024.

However, the statement on Mount St Mary’s website says the schools have been facing troubles since 2015, and could not be rescued even with £3m of “loans on very generous terms” from the Jesuits of Britain.