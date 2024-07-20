Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England star and Chelsea captain Millie Bright has said she is “delighted” after being awarded an honorary degree from the University of Sheffield this week.

The football superstar, who grew up just outside Sheffield in Killamarsh, was given an honorary Doctor of Letters from Sheffield University at a graduation ceremony in the city on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

“I feel honoured to be here with you all sharing this special day,” she told a crowd of fellow graduates and families. “If there's one thing I can relate to you all with, it’s hard work, it’s commitment, and it’s sacrifice, to make sure we're all here today enjoying this special occasion.

The University of Sheffield

“I'm really delighted to receive this award, but mainly it's for everyone out there supporting the women’s game.”

Millie was a key player in the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 winning campaign and their journey to the World Cup Final in 2023 where she was captain, earning herself an OBE.

She rose through the footballing ranks with the Doncaster Belles and Leeds Ladies, after her youth career with the Killamarsh Dynamos and Sheffield United, before becoming Chelsea captain and staple of the senior England squad.

University of Sheffield

Sheffield University’s Vice-Chancellor, Koen Lamberts, said: “Millie has been a fantastic ambassador for the women's game. She and her fellow Lionesses have inspired women and girls across the country to get involved in sport, and continue to build a remarkable legacy from their Euro 2022 victory.

“We are very proud to recognise Millie's enormous talent and dedication, and to welcome her to the University of Sheffield community."

Millie was joined in receiving a Doctor of Letters by Christine Bush, the critically acclaimed, Sheffield-born playwright behind the incredible Standing on the Sky’s Edge, based at the Park Hill flats.

Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Christine received her degree on Thursday, July 18, in recognition of her work specialising in musicals, large-scale community work and political theatre, which give a voice and dignity to frequently marginalised perspectives.

Also receiving honorary doctorates were:

Helen Milner OBE, CEO of Sheffield charity the Good Things Foundation - Doctor of Letters

Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Chief Accessibility Officer at Microsoft and Sheffield University music alumna - Doctor of Engineering

Professor Gavin Bryars, influential composer and Sheffield University philosophy alumna - Doctor of Music

Dr Bikramjit Singh Bhangu OBE, President for South East Asia, Pacific and South Korea at Rolls Royce - Doctor of Engineering.

Koen Lamberts vice chancellor of Sheffield University. | Scott Merrylees

Mr Lamberts added: "All of our honorary graduates have contributed so much in their respective fields, and we are so pleased that we can recognise their extraordinary achievements.

“We know they will go on to be brilliant advocates and ambassadors for the University and will inspire our students as they plan for their next chapter.” The University of Sheffield have been holding their graduation ceremonies this week, as students are awarded their degrees following the finishing of their courses.