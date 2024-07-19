Microsoft outage: Sheffield refuse contractor Veolia says all phones and email are down

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:16 BST
Sheffield’s waste contractor says a global IT outage has shut down its call centres and contact systems.

Veolia tweeted from its account @Recycle4Shef: “We are currently affected by the global IT outage, which is affecting our call centre and other contact systems.

“We are unable to take phone calls or respond to email enquiries at this time. We will provide updates as soon as further information is available to us.”

Veolia says a global IT outage has shut down its call centres and contact systems ahead of a planned strike.Veolia says a global IT outage has shut down its call centres and contact systems ahead of a planned strike.
Global institutions - including major banks, media outlets and airlines - have reported a mass IT outage, affecting their ability to offer services.

Several airlines have grounded flights around the world and many more are reporting delays.

In the UK, Sky News was temporarily forced off air. The cause of the outage is unclear, but many of those impacted have linked it to Microsoft PC operating systems.

It comes as 100 Veolia bin workers in Sheffield announced they would go on strike for a week.

Unite the union says the action, between Monday July 29 and Friday August 2, will bring bin collections in the city to a ‘standstill’.

The company also reported on Thursday hour-long queues at Blackstock tip and half an hour at Shirecliffe.

On Sunday it announced half-hour queues at Blackstock, Shirecliffe and Beighton tips.

