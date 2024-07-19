Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield’s waste contractor says a global IT outage has shut down its call centres and contact systems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veolia tweeted from its account @Recycle4Shef: “We are currently affected by the global IT outage, which is affecting our call centre and other contact systems.

“We are unable to take phone calls or respond to email enquiries at this time. We will provide updates as soon as further information is available to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veolia says a global IT outage has shut down its call centres and contact systems ahead of a planned strike.

Global institutions - including major banks, media outlets and airlines - have reported a mass IT outage, affecting their ability to offer services.

Several airlines have grounded flights around the world and many more are reporting delays.

In the UK, Sky News was temporarily forced off air. The cause of the outage is unclear, but many of those impacted have linked it to Microsoft PC operating systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as 100 Veolia bin workers in Sheffield announced they would go on strike for a week.

Unite the union says the action, between Monday July 29 and Friday August 2, will bring bin collections in the city to a ‘standstill’.

The company also reported on Thursday hour-long queues at Blackstock tip and half an hour at Shirecliffe.

On Sunday it announced half-hour queues at Blackstock, Shirecliffe and Beighton tips.