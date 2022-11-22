Former Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell-Horner was in Sheffield today to receive her honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University.

Dr Halliwell-Horner, as she can now call herself, donned her robes at Sheffield Hallam University’s graduation ceremony on Tuesday, November 22, saying she felt “truly honoured and grateful” as she received the her scroll from the chancellor, Baroness Helena Kennedy. She is the first of the Spice Girls to get an honorary degree.

The artist formerly known as Ginger Spice said: “I think Sheffield Hallam University is an amazing place. It’s incredibly diverse and inclusive. When they offered me this honorary doctorate, I was truly honoured and grateful. I love learning, so it feels fantastic to be here.”

The university said it had granted her the degree in recognition of her commitment to raising the aspirations of children and young people, advocating for women’s rights and an outstanding contribution to the music industry over the last 25 years.

Halliwell-Horner told students gathered for graduation at Sheffield’s Pond’s Forge International Sports Centre: “I sincerely believe education is a superpower – we are learning machines and I am still learning. I’ve learnt that students here at Sheffield Hallam graduate with more than a degree, but with a passion, a focus and a vision for life.”

Addressing those about to graduate, she told them how she did not go university but loved studying English literature at A-level “before I embarked on a different kind of adventure”. She added: “But I always valued my education and my love of reading, storytelling and words. I always had my education to lean on. Education is power.”

