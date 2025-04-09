Long-serving teacher says farewell to Sheffield's Mylnhurst Preparatory School

Retiring teacher Wiesia Lesniak with some of the children at Mylnhurst Preparatory School, where she worked for almost 29 years

A long-serving teacher was sung out of her final assembly with a favourite hymn after almost 30 years at the same Sheffield school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wiesia Lesniak joined Mylnhurst Preparatory School in September 1996, and said her best memories are of watching the children flourish as they pass through the independent Catholic primary, off Button Hill in Ecclesall.

Now, having taught in almost every year-group of the 180-strong school, she is retiring to spend more time with her grandchildren, aged eight and three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hymn ‘On This School Your Blessing, Lord’ – Mrs Lesniak’s favourite – was played on the piano in the school chapel and sung by the pupils who had spent a week practising in secret.

Mylnhurst Preparatory School teacher Wiesia Lesniak, right, with her TA of 10 years, Jackie Tuff

“It was always my favourite and we used it a lot in final assemblies and our termly Masses,” said Mrs Lesniak. “It was really wonderful to hear it again.”

Mrs Lesniak, aged 66, came to teaching later in life, having worked in university administration before the birth of her two daughters, now 34 and 31.

When her girls were small she took a job at Mylnhurst as a playground assistant, later as an early years practitioner in the nursery, and then a one-to-one teaching assistant in Reception, before deciding to train to become a teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She completed her PGCE part-time at Sheffield Hallam University while working as a TA in Years 2 and 3 and, once qualified, was appointed as the Year 3 teacher in 2001.

She later taught Y6 from 2007-2023, Y5 last year, and in Y4 for her final term this year.

For many years she was the school’s literacy coordinator and, for 14 years, was on the senior leadership team.

“Being part of a team has always been very important to me, and to have together helped Mylnhurst climb to 22nd place nationally in The Sunday Times Parent Power list of the UK’s best schools in 2022 was very special,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mylnhurst was founded in 1933 by the nuns of the Sisters of Mercy, and retains strong Catholic foundations with links to the Hallam diocese and St William of York Church on Ecclesall Road.

“I have loved upholding the traditions of the school – our regular Masses and services in the school chapel, our Easter assembly and so on,” said Mrs Lesniak, who lives in Owlthorpe.

“Mylnhurst is such a lovely place to work, both because of the people and the beautiful buildings and grounds.

“I have made lifelong friends among my colleagues – Jackie Tuff was my TA for 10 years, and Sarah Evans for nearly seven, and we still keep in touch – and I’ve formed some wonderful relationships with very supportive families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Watching the children grow and flourish, and see them ready to make that transition from primary into secondary school at the end of their Mylnhurst journey, has been a real privilege to be a part of.”

Mylnhurst deputy headteacher Kirsty Holland said: “Mrs Lesniak has touched the lives of so many, both children and families alike. She has given so much to our school and we express our deepest gratitude for all she has done. We wish her the happiest and most fulfilling retirement.”