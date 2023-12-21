"So often as a teacher, you're left stood there, taking it in, thinking 'is this really happening?'"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some questions are so strange you will only hear them from the front of a classroom.

For example: "Miss, isn't it true when pigeons fart they become pregnant?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the sorts of curveballs Maxine Blake had to knock aside or take in her stride in her 35 years as a teacher across Sheffield and Northampton and led to the success of her first memoir from her schooling career - 'Don't Poo in the Pudding Bowl.'

Teacher-turned-author Maxine Blake has published her second memoir from her 30 year career with frank and funny stories of things you only see from the front of a classroom.

Now, Maxine, 63, is back with her second book - 'Teacher Bloopers & Potty Mouth Stories' - filled with odd questions, strange sights, and near misses that can only come out of the mouths of teens navigating the world altogether.

"I think sometimes people don't know what's coming out of their mouths until it happens," said Maxine.

"And it's not like they were 10, my students were 16.

"You're left stood there, taking it in, thinking 'is this really happening?' With experience, you learn to nip it in the bud or steer it until it's part of the lesson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we all make mistakes. As teachers, lots of things happen to us that are confined to the classroom and sometimes you have to confess what happened. Teachers are so often absolutely exhausted and this might give them and others something to have a laugh at."

In her books, Maxine draws on over three decades of stories she says just don't stop bubbling to the surface as she enjoys her retirement, with memories of tough questions and odd situations no amount of training can prepare you for.

Maxine Blake's second memoir, 'Teacher Bloopers and Potty Mouth Stories', feature even more tales of life at the front of the classroom where nothing could prepare you for the things teenage students can come out it.

Following the success of her first book, Maxine, who has been teaching since 1983, was stunned to find people walking up to her in the street and saying they were fans - or even former pupils of hers from decades ago.

Maxine said: "I was in Atkinson's when a lady came up to me and said 'Miss Blake?' I couldn't believe it - she was from my first form ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She still knew some of her class from her childhood and I got to meet so many of them again, but now as professionals and middle-aged adults and even grandparents.

"There's a chapter dedicated to them all in the new book. They helped me remember so many stories.

"We still meet up sometimes. It's so lovely to have that connection."

Maxine says she has taken to carrying a recording device everywhere she goes in case more memories starring her pupils resurface as she goes about her day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her newest book has a chapter dedicated to the naughty kids of her career who were always "a little on the edge with a twinkle in their eye but were the ones that come back to you time and time again."

There's the story of how she ended up losing her skirt while in charge of a group of 17-year-old boys, dozens of unbelievable curveball questions, and how she dealt with all of that while still building a relationship with her students.