It might just be one of Sheffield's top schools - but they will have to wait for another inspection first.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ofsted has told a Sheffield school they will be back for another inspection soon - where it will likely be upgraded to 'Outstanding'.

Hallam Primary School, in Hallam Grange Crescent, was praised by the education watchdog in a new report saying they likely deserve a top-of-the-class rating.

Hallam Primary School impressed Ofsted inspectors so much they were told to expect another visit - where they might just be upgraded to 'Outstanding'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the visit was technically 'ungraded' - meaning they will have to wait for the next visit to prove inspectors right.

"There has been no change to this school’s overall judgement of 'good' as a result of this ungraded inspection," the report reads.

"However, the evidence gathered suggests that [it] might be outstanding if a graded inspection were carried out now.

"Pupils at Hallam Primary School 'aim high, dream big and achieve together'... Pupils flourish at this school."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report heaps praise on how pupils were "aspirational for their futures", and felt staff helped them make "long-lasting memories through an exciting curriculum."

It reads: "Behaviour is exemplary... Pupils treat those around them with the utmost respect.

"Many pupils extend their learning by contributing as 'pupil leaders'. These roles are a golden threat that inspires pupils to be role models for others.

"Pupils are very proud of their school."

Now, the school will have to keep flying straight while it waits for its reinspection, which will take up to 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Jenna Ramsden said: "It feels absolutely brilliant to have this report. It some ways, it's a very difficult judgement to receive.

"I'm so glad Ofsted recognised our SEN provision and especially our pupil leaders scheme. It's empowering for children, and they take that responsibility and run with it. We're all so proud of it.

"The staff work incredibly hard at Hallam and they are so caring. Thank you to all the staff and the community who support us. We're incredibly lucky to be at a school where children continually strive to be the best they can be."