"Our parents have always had good faith in us."

A 'happy' Sheffield nursery has thanked its parents for believing in them after earning back its long-standing 'Good' rating from Ofsted.

13 months on from a devastating Ofsted report, Maisie Days Nursery, in Lodge Lane, Aston, has once again been rated 'Good' in all areas by the education watchdog.

Maisie Days Ltd - trading as The Nursery, in Lodge Lane, Aston - took a blow in December 2022 when the education watchdog rated them 'inadequate' in all areas in a report owner Mae Boldison called "harsh and unjust."

Staff set to work to shake off the harsh rating, starting with climbing back up to a 'Requires Improvement' in March 2023.

Now, after 13 months of hard work, the team at Maisie Days is celebrating after officially earning back its 'Good' rating.

Maisie Days Ltd, which operates The Nursery, in Lodge Lane, Aston.

In a new report published on January 16, inspectors have wiped their old verdict clean and now write: "Children are happy, settled and behave well, as they receive care and attention to meet their needs.

"[The team] have all been working closely together to make improvements, resulting in children now benefiting from a good-quality provision."

It stands in contrast to the report in 2022. Where before inspectors criticised the nursery's safeguarding, curriculum, behavior, and 'uninteresting' environment, they now write: "Children's safety is maintained through the vigilance of the staff team... Staff develop positive relationships with children. Children learn to behave well, and they are encouraged to learn rules and boundaries."

The watchdog was particularly impressed by how the team made use of a sudden cold snap on the day of their visit on November 30 to plan a lesson, writing: "Pre-school children showed awe and wonder as they explored the ice and snow outside.

"Children [were] amazed when they find a wooden spoon frozen into the ice. Staff encouraged children to think about what they can use to break the ice. They also [held] discussions about how the ice and snow feels."

The nursery is now rated 'Good' in all areas, back in line with its pre-pandemic standards before the 2022 visit.

Manager Lisa McKeown, who arrived shortly after the inspection report in March 2023, told The Star: "The staff have been phenomenal. They have been responsive to new ideas, they come into work with a smile on their faces - other than that, it's just been down to hard work.

"The previous Ofsted reports had such an impact but our parents have always had good faith in us. When the new report came out today we had so many positive comments from parents this morning. We're really, really lucky to have them.

"Now, we're going to carry on improving as we are. We're certainly not going to step back and say 'that's that then'."