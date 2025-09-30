A blooming success story as Crystal Peaks receives top award

Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall and Retail Park has received a gold medal in the prestigious Yorkshire Britain in Bloom Awards.

The award, which is given as a mark of excellence, recognises the Sheffield shopping centre’s commitment to the neighbouring environment and wildlife.

And in a special report, there were accolades not only for the centre’s floral displays but also for the way it has embraced and encouraged a wide variety of wildlife and created special areas for all visitors to enjoy.

Britain in Bloom judges praised the centre’s abundance of hanging baskets and planters and the way in which both staff and tenants were encouraged to be involved in planting.

Crystal Peaks landscapers Sean O’Brien, Joseph Fernandez-Torrella and Alan Sampson

They also noted that local schools were encouraged to take part, helping to teach the next generation about gardening and produce, while plants grown by the centre’s landscaping team were sold to raise money for local children’s charities.

There was praise too for the way in which the centre embraces and enhances wildlife across the site.

“There are many provisions such as a hedgehog box, kestrel and swift boxes and swift sounds playing, along with bird and bat boxes and established beehives on the roof, which are managed by a local beekeper,” the report said.

The judges also admired the way in which a fallen tree on a grass verge in one of the centre’s car parks had been used to encourage insects.

“The longer grass and wildflowers popping up around the trunk make for a great display, something unique and different to break up plain grass verges and established shrubs within the car parks,” they said.

“The centre’s sensory garden is also coming along well with a good selection of plants in the beds, creating a quieter area outside, making for a calm atmosphere amongst the flowers.

“Users have been considered here too, with a wide path and turning circle at the end for wheelchair or mobility scooter users and prams.”

Centre manager Lee Greenwood commented: “We are delighted that Britain in Bloom judges have once again recognised the enthusiasm and dedication that our landscape team put into creating a welcoming atmosphere for all at Crystal Peaks.

“Maintaining an area which is a viable wildlife habitat at the same time as welcoming so many visitors every day is vital to the centre’s philosophy of creating a genuine community hub.”