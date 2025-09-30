Roundabout brings Krazy soapbox racing to Sheffield

Sheffield is set to go Krazy in June 2026 as the city welcomes its inaugural Krazy Races Soapbox Derby in support of youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

Roundabout provides shelter, support, and life-changing opportunities to young people in Sheffield and Rotherham who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, supporting them on their way to independence.

And on June 21 2026 thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets to cheer on creatively-themed, gravity-powered soapbox racers, all competing to raise money for the charity.

The event promises wild costumes and imaginative designs, unique, hand-built soapbox karts and plenty of excitement, laughter, and high-energy racing for all ages.

Beyond the races, visitors will also enjoy a full day of family fun, including fairground rides, food and drink stalls, and live entertainment.

Teams will be made up of local businesses, schools, and community groups, making Sheffield Krazy Races a true city-wide celebration.

Team entry fees and sponsorship money from the Sheffield Krazy Races will go directly to Roundabout, ensuring that every soapbox on the track helps transform young people’s lives in Sheffield.

Danny Scoffin, head of business at organisers Krazy Races, said: “We are thrilled to bring Krazy Races to Sheffield for the very first time.

“With Roundabout at the heart of the event, it’s not just about the racing – it’s about making a real difference for young people across South Yorkshire.

This promises to be an unforgettable day for participants and spectators alike.”

Ben Keegan, Roundabout CEO Ben Keegan said: “Krazy Races is the perfect opportunity to bring together people from all walks of life in support of young homeless people in the region.

“At Roundabout, we're on a mission to make sure no young person in our region has to sleep rough.

“Events like this not only raise vital funds to support our work, but also help spread awareness of the issues young people face, allowing us to reach more of the young people who need us most”

Businesses, community groups, schools, friends, and families can sign up to compete in the race.

Between 20 to 40 teams will be selected to build and race their own soapbox karts, competing for Fastest Kart, Best Design, Best Performance, and the Public Vote.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, giving local businesses the chance to support Roundabout while gaining exposure to thousands of spectators.

For team entries and sponsorship enquiries, visit: www.krazyraces.co.uk