News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

King Edward VII School: Petition launched against plans for top Sheffield school to become an academy

A petition has been created to stop the academisation of a Sheffield school after it received a shock “inadequate” Ofsted rating.

By Jonathan Chick
2 minutes ago

King Edward VII School (KES) in Broomhall was shocked when Ofsted graded the comprehensive school as inadequate back in January, and now the Department of Education has ordered the school to become an academy and join a Multi-Academy Trust.

An online petition on change.org has been created, voicing parents’, carers’ and students' concerns about the planned changes to the school. It has reached almost 1,000 signatures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The petition reads: “Although there are concerns about the school and things that need to change for some students and their families, there are worries about being forced to join an academy which may not keep the ethos and culture of the school.

Most Popular
King Edward VII School (KES) in Broomhall was shocked when Ofsted graded the comprehensive school as inadequate back in January, and now the Department of Education has ordered the school to become an academy and join a Multi-Academy Trust.
King Edward VII School (KES) in Broomhall was shocked when Ofsted graded the comprehensive school as inadequate back in January, and now the Department of Education has ordered the school to become an academy and join a Multi-Academy Trust.
King Edward VII School (KES) in Broomhall was shocked when Ofsted graded the comprehensive school as inadequate back in January, and now the Department of Education has ordered the school to become an academy and join a Multi-Academy Trust.

“We strongly believe that if we are unable to challenge and stop forced academisation, then the governing body and teaching staff should have a real say in the choice of the academy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This petition is to show the level of resistance from the wider school community and how many students and their families do not want the school to be taken over by an academy, this will be used to demonstrate to the Department for Education that they should offer the school an opportunity to address Ofsted's concerns without such significant upheaval.”

Many parents have voiced their frustration with the Department of Education’s decision.

One parent wrote: “This is a political move by Ofsted to force academisation. King Edward VII is nowhere near an inadequate school, this judgement is a farce. If academisation is a political decision then it should be admitted as such and the leadership team should be given agency in choosing which academy to join.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another said: “This is an excellent school with dedicated staff and leadership. It should not be forced into this.”

Ofsted inspectors voiced their concerns over safeguarding and bullying. KES dates back to 1604 and is renowned as one of the most prestigious schools in Sheffield.

The school sent a letter to parents stating how it had contested a ‘number’ of the judgements made by Ofsted but says the education watchdog refused to reconsider those judgements or re-inspect the school.

OfstedSheffieldDepartment of Education