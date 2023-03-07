A petition has been created to stop the academisation of a Sheffield school after it received a shock “inadequate” Ofsted rating.

King Edward VII School (KES) in Broomhall was shocked when Ofsted graded the comprehensive school as inadequate back in January, and now the Department of Education has ordered the school to become an academy and join a Multi-Academy Trust.

An online petition on change.org has been created, voicing parents’, carers’ and students' concerns about the planned changes to the school. It has reached almost 1,000 signatures.

The petition reads: “Although there are concerns about the school and things that need to change for some students and their families, there are worries about being forced to join an academy which may not keep the ethos and culture of the school.

“We strongly believe that if we are unable to challenge and stop forced academisation, then the governing body and teaching staff should have a real say in the choice of the academy.

“This petition is to show the level of resistance from the wider school community and how many students and their families do not want the school to be taken over by an academy, this will be used to demonstrate to the Department for Education that they should offer the school an opportunity to address Ofsted's concerns without such significant upheaval.”

One parent wrote: “This is a political move by Ofsted to force academisation. King Edward VII is nowhere near an inadequate school, this judgement is a farce. If academisation is a political decision then it should be admitted as such and the leadership team should be given agency in choosing which academy to join.”

Another said: “This is an excellent school with dedicated staff and leadership. It should not be forced into this.”