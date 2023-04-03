A supply teacher was reportedly removed from the grounds of a Sheffield school last Friday over a “safeguarding incident”.

King Ecgbert School headteacher Paul Haigh alerted parents to an incident that reportedly took place on March 24 after an “agency supply cover supervisor” for “over-familiar behaviour towards children in class” leading to pupils being made to “feel uncomfortable”.

South Yorkshire Police and the city council’s safeguarding authority were also contacted.

In a letter home to parents on March 31, Mr Haigh wrote: “You may be aware that an agency supply cover supervisor was removed from the school site on Friday of last week.

"The actions I personally took were in full accordance with school policy, where the priority is the immediate safety of the school site and all within it, and then appropriate referral to relevant agencies.

“This unprecedented action related to reports of over-familiar behaviour towards children in class. The cover supervisor has been referred to the Local Authority safeguarding team and police.

“His employment agency is unable to deploy him while the incident is investigated. We have been in regular contact with parents and checking in with the students.

“If any students who were made to feel uncomfortable have not come forward, please ask them to talk to their Year Manager or Form Tutor and we'll ensure they are listened to and supported as well as added to the evidence we’re sharing with authorities.”

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council have been contacted for a comment.