She turned up in style to collect her results, with a pink prom dress, birthday badge and flowers.

Three years ago, Sheffield student Connie Hilton realised her 18th birthday and A-Level results day would be one and the same.

Little did she know just how much she would be celebrating. Not only is it her 18th, but it has proven to be the day she earned 2 A*s in her A-Levels - and secured her place at the University of Oxford.

All in one day, Connie Hilton, from Sheffield celebrated her 18th birthday, received 2 A*s and an A in her A-Levels, and got her place at the University of Oxford.

And, the High Storrs School pupil turned up in style to collect her results, arriving with a pink prom dress, birthday badge, and flowers to mark the occasion.

As teenagers across the country had to shake off their nerves and pick up their results this morning, Connie said she was "scared and horrified" to see what her 18th birthday had in store for her.

"Admittedly, I didn't want to get out of bed this morning," said Connie. "Honestly, most birthdays I'm so excited for, but not this one, not when I woke up.

"I turn 18 today. A few years ago I looked up when my birthday would be and realised it could be on A-Level results day as I knew it would be in mid-August. I remember thinking 'what a fun day this is going to be in three years time'."

It seems though the top-notch student had nothing to worry about. Connie - who took philosophy, Spanish and politics - opened her envelope this morning to find she had scored an impressive two A*s and an A.

It also means she will pack her bags this autumn to begin her studies at the University of Oxford to read Philosophy and Spanish.

For now though, Connie plans to celebrate her 18th the way most might do in her situation.

When asked how she would mark the occasion, the straight-A student said: "Drink."

It was a happy day all around at High Storrs this morning, where two out of three grades opened were A* - B, and nearly 40 per cent were A* - A.