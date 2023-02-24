A Sheffield nursery where children are “unkind to each other” and safety is “compromised” has been rated ‘Inadequate’ in all areas.

Just For Kidz, on High Street, Mosborough, stood in Ofsted’s ‘Good’ graces when it was last inspected five years ago in 2018, where the education watchdog called the team in place “dedicated and committed.”

But in a new report published on February 23, inspectors say they found failings in nearly every aspect of the pre-school, with lapses in safeguarding, education, and teaching children to manage their emotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Just For Kidz has been branded ‘inadequate’ in all areas and dropped into special measures, meaning it has six months to improve.

Just For Kidz nursery, in High Street, Mosborough, Sheffield, has been rated 'inadequate' in all areas after inspectors found it "chaotic" with lapses in safety.

A spokesperson for the nursery told The Star that an “action plan” has been in place since Ofsted’s visit.

Based on their visit on January 24, Inspectors wrote: “There are significant weaknesses across the setting. Children’s safety and welfare are compromised due to weaknesses in safeguarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The management team and staff do not have high enough expectations for children’s learning and development…Pre-school children frequently stand around unsure of what to do. Toddlers wander, and they are not supported to develop their communication and language skills.”

Inspectors were especially critical of how children behaved at the nursery, and how this reflected on the setting. They wrote: “Staff do not support children to learn how to behave and manage their emotions…Pre-school children display disruptive and unsafe behaviour. Children climb on bookcases and into water troughs.

“They are unkind to each other and cause injury as they hit or throw toys at one another. This leads to a chaotic environment, where children develop a negative attitude towards learning.”

Further criticisms were laid at how staff support children with SEND needs, and inspectors felt the curriculum was “poor”. They noted staff in the pre-school room became “exhausted and upset” because of children’s challenging behaviour”, and that toddlers were left for “long periods of time without any interaction from staff”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery was dropped into special measures and ordered to make a number of improvements by February 24. It is expected to be re-inspected within six months.