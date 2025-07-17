Friends, former pupils and teammates have paid tribute to an “amazing, funny” Sheffield teacher who died unexpectedly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverdale School was closed to all pupils on Monday (July 14) following the sudden death of “highly valued and much loved teacher” English teacher Howard Moore.

Friends, former pupils and loved ones have paid tribute to Howard Moore, 45, a Sheffield English teacher at Silverdale School who died unexpectedly this week. | Submitted by Jamie Clarke

Since his passing, friends and loved ones have paid tribute to the the 45-year-old and highlighted his active lifestyle, his growing stand up comedy talents, his charity work, and his skill as a teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as a fundraiser launched to help with Howard’s funeral costs raised over £4,500 in three days.

Close friend Jamie Clarke told The Star: “’H’ was a lovely man an amazing father, husband, friend and teacher. He will be sorely missed by many.

“He was going really well on his stand up journey. Very very funny. If you get chance, search his routine on YouTube.”

Howard Moore was described by friends as "a lovely man an amazing father, husband, friend and teacher." | Submitted by Jamie Clarke

Howard led an active lifestyle, and in June completed a 70-mile ultramarathon from Carlisle to Newcastle with friends, where they raised over £4,000 for men’s mental health charity Menfulness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also formerly played for Sheffield Trinity F.C, with photos posted in tribute showing him wearing the captain’s armband.

A post by the club on their Facebook page on Monday reads: “Everyone at Sheffield Trinity F.C is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player, captain and friend Howard Moore on Saturday.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this awful time. We have managed to speak to a lot of the players who knew Howard before the news broke online and the club will have support in place for players during this difficult time.

“R.I.P Howard. Gone but never forgotten.”

Howard Moore, pictured with friends. | Submitted by Jamie Clarke

Howard was also a prolific members of the Owlstalk online forum for Sheffield Wednesday fans, where he posted under the name ‘Ever The Pessimist’ and wrote nearly 20,000 messages since joining in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on the forum announcing his passing received hundreds of replies in tribute, with many praising his insightful, if dour, takes on the club’s performance and trajectory.

The post, by member ‘swfcjam’, reads: “This is really hard for me to write but as a longtime poster on here I thought you all should all know he passed away on Sunday leaving behind a wife, two children and the love of his life, Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

“He loved Wednesday as much as anyone I know even though his posts may sometimes have sounded like he didn’t. I firmly believe that now he is at peace we are going to go on and be taken over by a rich billionaire and be successful now he isn’t here to witness it. Fly high Howard.”

Tributes have also poured in online from colleagues and former pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former student Maria Kiely wrote: “Mr Moore was one of my favourite teachers at school and one of the only ones who believed in me and never made me feel less than because of my dyslexia.

“I will always be grateful to have had him as a teacher; he got me to enjoy English, and I don't think I could have passed my GCSEs without him. His passing truly breaks my heart. My thought are with his lovely wife and family.”

Helen Alice wrote: “I worked alongside this man as a trainee. He was so wonderfully sarcastic and good humored. A real icon. Much missed.”

Meanwhile, a JustGiving campaign was set up on Monday by ‘Howard’s Mates’ to support his family with his funeral costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The page reads: “We are heartbroken to share that our dear friend Howard Moore has sadly passed away. Howard was a beloved husband, a devoted father to two wonderful children, and a dedicated English teacher who inspired so many lives.

“Howard was also a passionate Sheffield Wednesday fan - a true Owl through and through.

“We’re raising funds to help cover the costs of Howard’s funeral and to support his family during this incredibly difficult time. Any donation, big or small, will go directly towards the service.

“Please give what you can and share this page. Let’s come together to honour Howard’s memory and help his family.”