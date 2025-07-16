Sheffield school kids who gave up their smartphones for school project get red carpet treatment

Sheffield’s largest secondary school gave its students the red-carpet treatment on Monday 14th July, with a premiere-screening of a new film featuring its pupils.

The short film documents the experiences of 32 students at Ecclesfield Secondary School as they took part in an innovative project which saw them voluntarily totally give up their smart phones for 3 weeks!

The Ecclesfield School smart-phone project is a collaboration between the school, researchers at Sheffield Hallam University, Mitie, and Career Teachers. It was designed to tackle concern from the school about the amount of time young people spend on their phones and the impact that is having on their education and wellbeing.

Students, and four members of staff, volunteered to totally give up their smart phones for a full three weeks. School gave them ‘brick phones’ as a replacement so that they could make phone calls but were freed from the addictive elements that hook children into modern mobiles.

Ecclesfield School Pupils on the Red Carpet for the premiere of their film about giving up their smart-phones

Liz Hunter, who teaches Personal, Social, Health and Citizenship Education (PSHCE) at Ecclesfield, and has led on the programme said: “You don’t have to work in education to see the growing impact that modern mobile phones increasingly have on our children. We started with our plans to run a project to show some of our students what life was like without their phones over a year ago, and then managed to bring on board the partners that would really help us bring the project to life.

“Not only has the project shown the students who took part what life is like without their phones, they have reported so many positives of having the break from life online, particularly to their health and wellbeing. They’ve reported things like less anxiety, better friendships, better sleep, and more time to engage in other activities. A number of them were quite upset about getting their phones back at the end of the project because they’d found their time without them so liberating!

“The short film that has been produced about the project by Revealing Reality is just fantastic and really shows the children talking about the benefits in their own words. We really felt we had to do something special to launch it, so what better than a red-carpet premiere!

“Now we’re looking at what’s next for this project. We know that it has been beneficial for the students who’ve taken part, so now it’s all about how we can spread the message and try and encourage our children to live less of their lives online. We’re looking at our school policies for mobiles, we’re wanting to do more work with parents, and we’re also looking to work with our local primary schools to try and capture the children at a younger age and get them thinking about their phone use.”