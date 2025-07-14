Silverdale School: Sheffield secondary closes after death of 'much loved' teacher over weekend
Silverdale School was closed to all pupils today (July 14) after announcing yesterday that it would be shut today due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
No other details were released.
However, this afternoon, the school’s operator, Chorus Education Trust, has confirmed a teacher sadly died over the weekend.
A spokesperson said: “Silverdale School was closed to students for one day on Monday following the unexpected and tragic death of Mr Howard Moore, a highly valued and much loved teacher of English at the school.
“The Silverdale School community’s thoughts are with Mr Moore’s family and friends, many of whom are also staff at our school.
“Students will return to school on Tuesday 15 July, where support will be available for all who need it.”
