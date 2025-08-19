A practice review into the case of murdered Sheffield school boy Harvey Willgoose has been commissioned, in a bid to “identify learning from the tragedy.”

Harvey Willgoose suffered a fatal knife wound to his heart when he was stabbed twice by a fellow pupil in an incident at the courtyard of their school, All Saints Catholic High, a few minutes into the lunch break on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The teenage boy who killed Harvey - who cannot be named due to a reporting restriction placed on the case due to his age - was convicted of Harvey’s murder on Friday, August 8, 2025, following a five-week Sheffield Crown Court trial. He pleaded guilty to Harvey’s manslaughter, along with a charge of possessing a bladed article whilst on school premises, prior to the trial beginning - but had denied murder.

He is pictured here with his dad Mark | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

Review into Harvey’s death due in Spring 2026

Now - as Harvey’s killer awaits his sentencing hearing on October 22 - Sheffield City Council has confirmed that Sheffield Children's Safeguarding Partnership has agreed with the National Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel to carry out a local Child Safeguarding Practice Review, as part of efforts to “identify learning from this tragedy.”

Home Office guidance published in June 2025 states that the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel has an “important role in overseeing the review of serious child safeguarding incidents which, in its opinion, raise issues that are complex or of national importance.”

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson told The Star that an independent author has been commissioned by the Partnership to carry out the review.

The spokesperson continued: “The review will involve professionals from across Sheffield and any action and learning will be shared with Harvey’s family.

“The author will meet with Harvey's family to consider their views and will share the findings of the report with them.”

The review is expected to be completed by Spring 2026.

The Sheffield Children's Safeguarding partnership is made up of Sheffield Local Authority area, South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire (Sheffield) integrated health board.

“So many” red flags

During the course of the trial, jurors heard how the defendant’s mother went to staff at All Saints after she found an axe in his bag in December 2024 - less than two months before the killing.

The school subsequently contacted the police but during the course of the boy’s trial, prosecutor Richard Thyne KC told jurors that the police officer who visited the defendant’s family home on December 27, 2024 believed the boy was lying when he said “he knew nothing about the axe” but sought to “reassure the teen that the conversation was about his “wellbeing” and that he would not be arrested.

The officer also had a talk with the defendant about the “dangers of carrying weapons.”

The defendant told jurors he had bought the axe from a fellow pupil whilst on school premises.

Jurors also heard how the defendant displayed violent behaviour in the months leading up to the stabbing, including punching a computer monitor in response to being given a detention; punching a wall multiple times in a separate incident after being called a derogatory name, and involving himself in a violent scuffle involving two other boys, following which the school was sent into lockdown after the defendant claimed he saw one of the boys with a knife.

On the morning of the fatal incident - five days later - Assistant Headteacher Morgan Davis asked the defendant if he had brought anything “he shouldn’t have” - seemingly referring to a knife. But he accepted the defendant’s denials, even as he had the murder weapon secreted under his school uniform.

Speaking to The Star, Harvey’s mum Caroline Willgoose said she believes there were “so many” red flags that should have been acted upon.

“If you have the reason to ask that child, you've got a reason to search that child,” said Caroline.

Defendant posed with knife on school grounds five months before killing

The day the defendant killed Harvey was also not the first time he had brought a knife into school. The court was shown a picture dating back to September 2024, recovered from the defendant’s phone, which shows him posing with a knife in a wooded area of the school.

Mr Thyne said the police investigation subsequently showed the defendant “had an unhealthy and apparently longstanding interest in weapons.”

Caroline adds that the “worst” and most “harrowing” thing about Harvey’s death is the fact that she feels “it could have been prevented.”

Tragedy “gives rise to a number of questions”

Speaking as the jury returned their guilty verdict, Steve Davies, CEO of St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust said: “We think especially of Harvey's family, loved ones and friends today.

“We cannot begin to imagine the immeasurable impact the loss of Harvey has had on them. Harvey was a much-loved, positive and outgoing pupil whose memory will be cherished by all who knew him. As a community we have been devastated by his death and we continue to think of him every day.

“Harvey’s death was an unimaginable tragedy for all, and one that understandably gives rise to a number of questions from his family and others. Now that the trial has finished, a number of investigations aimed at addressing and answering these questions will be able to proceed. We will engage fully and openly with them to help ensure every angle is considered and no key questions are left unresolved.”

The Star also put a number of questions to All Saints Catholic High School, but the school did not directly respond to questions relating to concerns the school failed to act on red flags and asking how the defendant was able to buy an axe from a fellow pupil whilst on school premises.

South Yorkshire Police response

Referring to questions posed over their contact with the defendant, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Supporting young people to make the right choices and choose pathways away from criminality is a joint responsibility of policing and society.

“Sadly, by the time a young person comes to police attention, they may have already taken steps along the wrong path and that's why it is so important we play the appropriate part in a holistic, partnership approach to this issue.

“We work closely with our partners in local authorities and schools, SYMCA and the Violence Reduction Unit, the third sector and others to deliver the appropriate advice, support and action around this issue.

“In this particular case, the first contact we had with the defendant was in December 2024 when an officer visited his home, seized a weapon, and gave strong words of advice around the dangers of carrying weapons.

“We also provided comprehensive safeguarding advice and made the relevant referrals into partner organisations. Based on the information available to us at the time, this was the most appropriate approach to take and is reflective of best practice in trying to engage young people in the first instance before taking punitive action against them.”