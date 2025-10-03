The mum of tragic Harvey Willgoose is calling for resources to tackle ‘school avoidance’ after it had a devastating impact on her son.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caroline Willgoose says schools need to understand the problem, which she belives is widespread due to the high number of messages she has had since her son’s tragic death earlier this year.

Harvey, aged 15, attend just 20 days of his final year at All Saints Catholic High School before he was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Willgoose at Beighton Miners' Welfare, where there is a memorial to her murdered son Harvey, 15. | nw

Caroline organised a meeting last night to discuss ‘school avoidance’ at Beighton Miners’ Welfare, in the village where she lives, as a first step towards greater recognition of the issue and support.

Talking to The Star, she described battles with Harvey as she tried to get him to attend school, even cancelling birthday celebrations as punishment - the thought of which “kills her” today.

Harvey was stabbed to death on Monday, February 3, 2025, by a 15-year-old pupil during lunch break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, his attacker was found guilty of murder after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Caroline believes Harvey suffered from anxiety due to Covid lockdowns.

He had been attending a tiny village school when he was “locked up” for two years and then “plonked” in a big school because he had turned 11 by the time restrictions were lifted, she said.

Over 18 months he went from missing the odd day claiming to be ill, to “point blank” refusing to attend.