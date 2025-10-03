Harvey Willgoose's mum describes agony of tragic son's extreme 'school avoidance'
Caroline Willgoose says schools need to understand the problem, which she belives is widespread due to the high number of messages she has had since her son’s tragic death earlier this year.
Harvey, aged 15, attend just 20 days of his final year at All Saints Catholic High School before he was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil.
Caroline organised a meeting last night to discuss ‘school avoidance’ at Beighton Miners’ Welfare, in the village where she lives, as a first step towards greater recognition of the issue and support.
Talking to The Star, she described battles with Harvey as she tried to get him to attend school, even cancelling birthday celebrations as punishment - the thought of which “kills her” today.
In August, his attacker was found guilty of murder after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Caroline believes Harvey suffered from anxiety due to Covid lockdowns.
He had been attending a tiny village school when he was “locked up” for two years and then “plonked” in a big school because he had turned 11 by the time restrictions were lifted, she said.
Over 18 months he went from missing the odd day claiming to be ill, to “point blank” refusing to attend.