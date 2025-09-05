The mum of murdered Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose has slammed Bridget Phillipson's plea for parents to ensure that their kids don't miss school.

It comes as the Education Secretary warned parents "need to do more" and "play their part" in getting children into the classroom ready to learn for the start of the new term.

Caroline Willgoose, pictured here at Beighton Miners Welfare Club in Sheffield, has rejected Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson plea for parents' help to get children back into school. Her son Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at school, was a school avoider. | Charley Atkins / SWNS

Caroline Willgoose, 51, says the education chief needs to put more effort into "understanding" why kids don't want to attend class rather than "mounting pressure on parents to get them in".

Football-mad Harvey - who was a school avoider - was fatally stabbed through the heart in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield in February this year.

A 15-year-old schoolboy, who cannot be named, was found guilty murdering Harvey at Sheffield Crown Court last month.

Devoted Sheffield United fan Harvey Willgoose was just 15-years-old when he was fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025 | 3rd party

She said: "When Harvey would say he was anxious and didn't want to go in I used to think 'oh come on it can't be that bad,' but now I understand.

“I remember teachers coming into his room shouting at him, telling him he needed to come to school but he would just lie there detached.

"He sometimes would punch the wall in frustration to the fact that he wasn't being listened to.

"I'll never know why Harvey didn't want to go to school, he never told me, but it is a real issue.

"Kids missing school aren't bad, they are just misunderstood.

"Schools aren't supporting children in the right ways to get them back into classrooms and pressuring parents will make things worse."

Caroline Willgoose wants knife arches installed in schools after her son was fatally stabbed, and more awareness of ‘school avoidance’ in children. | Charley Atkins / SWNS

The Department for Education unveiled a package of support for schools on Sunday (August 31) which they say will tackle the behaviour and attendance "crisis" found in schools across the UK.

It forms part of the government’s Plan for Change mission where they aim to "break the link" between "background and success" through education.

The government have said they have already made gains on attendance with five million more days in the classroom and 140,000 fewer pupils persistently absent last year.

It follows data which suggests school attendance has become a lot worse following the Covid-19 pandemic were all schools across the UK were closed during national lockdowns.

With the new school term starting the Education Secretary says parents also need to do more saying “when it comes to getting kids in and behaving – this includes mums, dads and carers too”.

Football camp for young people at Beighton Miners Welfare Club in Sheffield, 13 August 2025. Caroline Willgoose is fighting for more provisions for young people to keep them out of trouble afrer her son Harvey was stabbed to death while at school. | Charley Atkins / SWNS

At the start of the new term 800 schools – responsible for around 600,000 pupils – are set to benefit from new RISE Attendance and Behaviour Hubs resources to further tackle the issue.

The government say across the whole programme, 5,000 schools are set to benefit, with 500 of those in most need receiving intensive, targeted help.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "I am calling on parents, schools and families to join us in playing their part to get children in class and ready to learn for the start of the new school term.

"We have already made progress with five million more days in school this year and are backing parents and supporting schools through our Plan for Change.

"But we all need to do more, and when it comes to getting kids in and behaving – this includes mums, dads and carers too.

"We know what works - strong leadership, consistent attendance and schools standing shoulder to shoulder with families.

"That’s why we’re investing in proven expertise so that schools facing the biggest challenges can get the support they need. "

Caroline has told how Harvey was a "school avoider" suffering from anxiety when attending secondary school post Covid only coming in 20 days in five months before he was killed.

She said: "He would suffer panic attacks he was that frightened.

"He was locked away for two years and then told to continue business as usual as if nothing had happened but with a huge change of starting a new school.

"The primary school he went to - he felt safe there - then all of a sudden he was forced to get on a tram and go somewhere he had never been to before with new people.

"There was also the weight loss as he stopped eating.

"Harvey would send me videos on TikTok of children crying with a caption saying 'They don’t understand. I can’t go to school'.

"These kids aren't naughty - school just isn't for everyone."

Caroline says teachers and the government need to listen to children and their parents to give them a voice before they will see meaningful change saying "they are the only people who know the reasons why".

She said: "Kids need to be supported and not punished."

The Department of Education has been approached for a comment.