A Sheffield primary school and a nearby nursery have joined up to relaunch under a new name.

‘Brigantia Hill Fort Academy’, in Fife Street, Wincobank, welcomed pupils for their first day back on Wednesday (September 3).

Concord Junior Academy and Wincobank Nursery and Infant Academy have joined up and relaunched together under a new name, Brigantia Hill Fort Academy, based in Fife Street. | Brigantia Trust

The academy is made of Concord Junior Academy and Wincobank Nursery and Infants Academy, which were both operated by the Brigantia Learning Trust.

Before they formally closed ahead of the name change, Concord Junior and Wincobank Nursery were both rated good by Ofsted.

The two schools have reopened under the same name as a primary academy for children aged two through 11.

The newly formed Academy, named after the ancient Iron Age Fort that stands just above the community on Wincobank Hill, and the latest school to join the Brigantia Learning Trust family, appointed Neil Butler as its first Principal on June 9, 2025.

Mr Butler was previously the school improvement leader for White Woods Primary Academy Trust in Rotherham.

He said: “I am extremely excited and privileged to be the first Principal of Brigantia Hill Fort Academy. I am looking forward to working with the staff, parents and of course the children to create exciting learning opportunities and ensure we create excellence together through a culture of care.”

Mike Westerdale, CEO of Brigantia Learning Trust, said: “Brigantia Hill Fort Academy is more than a new school – it is a symbol of unity, ambition, and opportunity. Our mission is to secure social mobility and justice for our young people and communities.

“Through bold leadership, exceptional teaching, and a culture of care, we aim to raise aspirations and transform life chances. We are proud to launch this academy as a beacon of excellence and equity in Sheffield.”

In a statement, Brigantia Trust said the academy will also serve as a commissioned provider of Alternative Provision for schools across the Sheffield.

Visit Brigantia Hill Fort Academy’s website here: https://brigantiahillfort.net/