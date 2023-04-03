The corridors and classrooms of the former Grenoside Junior and Infant School, on Norfolk Hill, have stood silent since it was left behind in 2006 when its cohort moved to a new site across the road, where it is now called Grenoside Community Primary School.
On Sunday (April 2), the sad sight to see became a bit sadder after the roof of a central building sagged in and collapsed, as this photo by Sheffield resident Simon Matthews shows.
The Norfolk Hill facing walls have given way and now allow a view into the building, and the photo shows what appears to be a blackboard and a fire escape.
More eerie photos from inside the former Grenoside school can be seen in this gallery by urban explorer page Lost Places & Forgetted Faces, which show how old blackboards, coat hooks and LEGO bricks are still in place.