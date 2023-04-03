An abandoned Sheffield school slid further into dilapidation over the weekend when the roof of the main hall collapsed.

The corridors and classrooms of the former Grenoside Junior and Infant School, on Norfolk Hill, have stood silent since it was left behind in 2006 when its cohort moved to a new site across the road, where it is now called Grenoside Community Primary School.

On Sunday (April 2), the sad sight to see became a bit sadder after the roof of a central building sagged in and collapsed, as this photo by Sheffield resident Simon Matthews shows.

The Norfolk Hill facing walls have given way and now allow a view into the building, and the photo shows what appears to be a blackboard and a fire escape.

This photo by Sheffield resident Simon Matthews shows how the roof has collapsed at the main building of the former Grenoside Infant and Junior School, of Norfolk Hill.

More eerie photos from inside the former Grenoside school can be seen in this gallery by urban explorer page Lost Places & Forgetted Faces, which show how old blackboards, coat hooks and LEGO bricks are still in place.

