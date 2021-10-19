Former Sheffield school described as an 'outstanding development opportunity' still for sale at £600k
A former Sheffield school has a £600,000 guide price and is still available after it did not sell at auction.
The site on Norfolk Hill, Grenoside, is described as an outstanding development opportunity of two stone-built Victorian school buildings in the heart of the village.
There is recently lapsed planning consent for 13 apartments and it was due to be auctioned online by property firm Mark Jenkinson last month but was delayed by paperwork.
For further information call 0114 276 0151.