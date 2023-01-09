These eerie photos show inside an abandoned Sheffield school which has been sadly left to rot.

The old Grenoside Junior and Infant School, on Norfolk Hill, was attended by Britain’s first person in space, Helen Sharman, as a girl. But the classrooms and corridors of the old Victorian buildings, which once echoed with the sound of children’s chatter, have been silent for some two decades.

The school dates back to 1884, as an inscription above the old stone entrance reveals. But the old premises have been empty since the school moved in 2006 to a new site across the road, where it is now called Grenoside Community Primary School.

The urban explorer behind the popular Lost Places & Forgotten Faces page on Facebook has shared this rare glimpse inside the abandoned buildings, where the few clues to its former use are almost hidden among the peeling paint and other signs of decay.

He said: “Another historic Sheffield building which sadly doesn't get much love on the exploring scene. Allow me to revive its existence for a short time and maybe it will encourage the locals to get something done with these two grand buildings.

“Inside, they're very wet, soggy, damp and dangerous. Pigeons and weather damage have almost completely destroyed the interior, not to mention kids are regularly getting inside and causing further damage. I'd love to see something done with these two buildings as they are quite stunning from the outside. Let's see what happens.”

The old blackboards can be seen, along with the hooks where youngsters once hung their coats and bags. There is even an old Lego block lying amid the ruins, while a dusty newspaper left behind is dated November 25, 2004. The photos also show the exposed rafters, a bricked-up doorway, graffitied walls and, distressingly, the mutilated remains of bird, the image of which we have chosen not to share.

The Star reported in 2021 how the old school, with recently lapsed planning consent for 13 apartments, was due to go up for auction with a guide price of £600,000.

1. Exposed to the elements Inside the old Grenoside Junior and Infant School, on Norfolk Hill, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2. Victorian school Inside the old Grenoside Junior and Infant School, on Norfolk Hill, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3. Old cupboards Inside the abandoned old Grenoside Junior and Infant School buildings, on Norfolk Hill, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4. Old staff list Inside the abandoned old Grenoside Junior and Infant School buildings, on Norfolk Hill, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales