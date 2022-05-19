Green light for plans to transform Barnsley College’s Electric Theatre into medical centre for students

Barnsley College’s Electric Theatre, otherwise known as the Falcon Centre on Falcon Street, will be turned into a new college medical centre, complete with mock hospital wards, dentistry spaces, laboratories and accommodation.

Planning documents state the training centre would provide the “training of young adults in various medical fields”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stem Architects

The proposals also include the overcladding of the existing building with concrete panels, vertical timber cladding and black metal cladding to “improve the outward aesthetics of the building which is currently quite industrial in nature”.

The application states that the current theatre building, a former examination hall turned theatre used for the teaching of performing arts courses, is “not attractive”, and has a “negative impact on the surrounding area”.

A report by the council’s planning officers states that “the electric theatre appears rather dated and the application is considered to be an opportunity to modernise and completely renovate the building.

“The main/southern access will be significantly re-designed from a singular access door to a revolving door and a separate singular door leading to a turnstile area, providing access into the reception and waiting area.

“The development will form a new 160-seat auditorium within the building, but it is already used for curriculum-based events.

“Given the town centre location and the fact that floorspace is only being increased by 9sqm, the impact on parking and highways safety is considered to be acceptable.”