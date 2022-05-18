Barnsley Council celebrates “hard fought for” £3.9m bid for Elsecar heritage centre project

The funding comes from the Arts Council’s Cultural Development Fund, which aims to improve access to arts and culture and support economic growth across the country.
The cash will be used to create new studios in derelict historic spaces and museum galleries, and new indoor and outdoor areas for events and “cultural activity”.
During today’s (May18) cabinet meeting, BMBC formally accepted the funding, and initiated the beginning of the project.
Leader of Barnsley Council, Councillor Chris Lamb told today’s meeting that he funding was “hard fought for by our officers.”
“These monies wern’t just granted by government – they weren’t just kindly and benevolently given, these were hard fought for by our officers that presented a great bid for the monies, so well done to them. It’s fantastic news for Elsecar.”