Plans revealed to transform Barnsley College’s Electric Theatre into medical centre for students

A planning application has been lodged to turn Barnsley College’s Electric Theatre on Falcon Street to a new college medical centre, complete with mock hospital wards, dentistry spaces, laboratories and accommodation.

Planning documents state the training centre would provide the “training of young adults in various medical fields”.

The application states that the current theatre building, a former examination hall turned theatre used for the teaching of performing arts courses, is "not attractive", and has a "negative impact on the surrounding area".

The proposals also include the overcladding of the existing building with concrete panels, vertical timber cladding and black metal cladding to “improve the outward aesthetics of the building which is currently quite industrial in nature”.

It adds that there is an opportunity to relocate performing arts courseselsewhere within college buildings, and in doing so, “free up the space for a new dedicated medical centre for the teaching of medical based courses”.